Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Are you excited for Fawad Alam’s Khudkash Muhabbat?

Trailer for the web series has been released

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: YouTube/UrduFlix

The trailer for Fawad Alam’s UrduFlix original Khudkash Muhabbat has left cricketers and fans excited for the series.

“Delighted to announce my debut as an actor in the upcoming UrduFlix web series Khudkash Muhabbat,” he said. “I hope you guys like me in the acting ground as much as you did in cricket.”

Fawad plays Ahmed in the series, a middle-class man with big dreams teaching at a religious institute. There he falls in love with Zaib, daughter of a religious scholar Mir Sahab. But things take a turn when Zaib’s marriage is announced and Ahmed has to fight for her.

Cricketers, incluidng Mohammad Amir and Sohail Tanveer praised Fawad and said they are looking forward to the release.

Khudkash Muhabbat was announced in March. UrduFlix uploaded a poster showing the cricketer with a bruised face, but no details were given. 

Fawad Alam's UrduFlix web series Khudkash Muhabbat
Photo: Instagram/UrduFlix

In 2020, Fawad returned to cricket after 10 years. He made his debut in 2009.

UrduFlix is Pakistan’s first OTT platform, launched by Emax Media. It is popular for roping in TikToker Hareem Shah for web series Raaz. Javeria Saud’s Aurat Gardi too created a buzz when it was announced on the International Women’s Day. It will premiere on April 2, 2021.

