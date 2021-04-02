Alia Bhatt in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have contracted COVID-19.

“I have immediately isolated myself and will be in home quarantine,” she said. “I am following all the safety protocols.”

Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Alia was on the sets of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi when she received her report, a source told Bollywood Hungama. Its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recovered from the virus only a few days ago.

She thanked fans for their prayers and support and urged them to follow the SOP.

Aamir Khan confirmed last week that he had coronavirus too, requesting everyone who was in contact with him to get tested.

In March, Ranbir Kapoor tested positive as well. Alia, who was shooting with him for their upcoming film Brahmastra, quarantined herself as a precautionary measure despite testing negative.

