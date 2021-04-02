Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Alia Bhatt in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

Advises fans to follow SOP

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have contracted COVID-19.

“I have immediately isolated myself and will be in home quarantine,” she said. “I am following all the safety protocols.”

alia bhatt. coronavirus positive, COVID-19. home quarantine
Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Alia was on the sets of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi when she received her report, a source told Bollywood Hungama. Its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recovered from the virus only a few days ago.

She thanked fans for their prayers and support and urged them to follow the SOP.

Aamir Khan confirmed last week that he had coronavirus too, requesting everyone who was in contact with him to get tested. 

In March, Ranbir Kapoor tested positive as well. Alia, who was shooting with him for their upcoming film Brahmastra, quarantined herself as a precautionary measure despite testing negative.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Alia Bhatt Coronavirus gangubai kathiawadi home quarantine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Listen to Reshma lookalike's rendition of 'Lambi Judaai'
Listen to Reshma lookalike’s rendition of ‘Lambi Judaai’
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.