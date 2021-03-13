Writer accuses Kangana Ranaut of stealing his story

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and the makers of Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda have been accused of plagiarism by writer Ashish Kaul, Hindustan Times reported.

“People in power, people with might and money can steamroll the rights of content creators by misrepresenting and manipulating the letter and spirit of the law,” said Ashish, adding that he has the sole rights of his biography Didda: The Warrior Queen.

Manikarnika Returns is a sequel to Kangana’s 2019 action-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film was embroiled in a number of controversies during production, with director Krishna Jagarlamudi and actor Mishti Chakravarty accusing Kangana of “hijacking” the film and cutting down supporting actors’ roles to highlight just herself. Sonu Sood also left the film and his part had to be entirely re-shot.

“Common citizen, who will not be easily entertained or helped by the police, is taken for granted,” Ashish said. He said the strong reputation of the popular public figure contributes to inaction by the police and has vowed to fight “blatant” copyright infringement.

An FIR has been registered against Kangana and the makers of Manikarnika Returns.

There has been no comment from the Panga actor so far.

