HOME > Entertainment

Will Alia star in Zindagi na Milegi Dobara’s all-women version?

It will be a road trip movie

Posted: Mar 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Will Alia star in Zindagi na Milegi Dobara’s all-women version?

Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is expected to play one of the three leads in Zindagi na Milegi Dobara’s all-women version by Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, PinkVilla reported Friday.

“While Farhan acted in ZNMD, he’ll be directing this yet untitled film this time,” a source close to the development revealed. “It is written by him and Zoya, and although the concept of road trip remains the same, the narrative is different from what they did in 2011.”

The film will feature three female protagonists. “Farhan has discussed the probable collaboration with Alia and she is definitely excited to come on board.”

The story is expected to be finalised by the time both Farhan and Zoya wrap up their acting and directorial commitments, which is next year. Farhan will be seen in Toofan by Rakeysh Omprakash and Rakesh Sharma’s Saare Jahan Se Acha. Zoya is also busy with her next film, which may hit the screens this year.

Alia, on the other hand, will be shooting four films in 2021: Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR and Karan Johar’s next directorial alongside Ranveer Singh. Her last release was Sadak 2 (2020).

Zindagi na Milegi Dobara was released in July, 2011 and starred Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif. It won two National Film Awards.






 

 
 
 

