What makes romantic comedy ‘Rang Dorangi’ so special?

Pakistan musician Yasir Akhtar’s movie “Rang Dorangi” will release on television on March 13.

The romantic comedy, written by Saqib Sameer, stars Yasir Akhtar along with Nimra Shahid and Irfan Motiwala in lead roles.

The supporting characters will be played by Shees Sajjad Gul — who was praised for his performance in hit television serial Mere Paas Tum Ho — along with Humera Bano and Faizan Sheikh.

The actors appeared on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din where they discussed the film.

Nimra said its plot is different from the content and themes portrayed these days.

“There are redundant storylines in which a mother-in-law has two daughters-in-law and they are opposite to each other. This is not like any other kind of movie.

“It is light-hearted movie with a good script,” she said.

Akhtar said that the movie looks different because of the joint efforts of the producers and the artists.

“A full month is taken to work on the script whether it be of Seema Ghazal or others. The telefilms are completed in three to four days and I tell my staff and I tell the crew beforehand that it may take upto five days. It’s like a relationship which may end at any point,” he said

Akhtar praised the talent of Shees Gul, saying that the child star is a natural.

“He comes on the set and memorizes the script. He does not forget it. He is a natural in the profession.”