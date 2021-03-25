Watch Hadiqa Kiani’s old songs in HD

Singer Hadiqa Kiana was excited to announce that the videos of her old songs are now available in high definition.

“Most of the videos from my first three albums are only in 420p or lower quality, until today,” she said.

Yaad Sajan is the first song to be uploaded in HD. It is from Hadiqa’s 2002 album Rung.

“So happy to finally show the YouTube generation the first from this collection of digitised originals,” Hadiqa said.

Her first qawwali Jaanay Iss Dil was released in January and racked up a million views days after release. She made headlines for making her acting debut with Raqeeb Se as well.

