Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Watch Hadiqa Kiani’s old songs in HD

She shared a single from 2002 album

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch Hadiqa Kiani’s old songs in HD

Photo: Instagram/Hadiqa Kiani

Singer Hadiqa Kiana was excited to announce that the videos of her old songs are now available in high definition. 

“Most of the videos from my first three albums are only in 420p or lower quality, until today,” she said. 

Yaad Sajan is the first song to be uploaded in HD. It is from Hadiqa’s 2002 album Rung.

“So happy to finally show the YouTube generation the first from this collection of digitised originals,” Hadiqa said. 

Her first qawwali Jaanay Iss Dil was released in January and racked up a million views days after release. She made headlines for making her acting debut with Raqeeb Se as well. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hadiqa Kiani yaad sajan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Did you know Zoheb Hassan’s daughter sings too?
Did you know Zoheb Hassan’s daughter sings too?
Priyanka Chopra trolled for saying her father sang at mosque
Priyanka Chopra trolled for saying her father sang at mosque
Sohai Ali Abro ties the knot with cricketer Shehzar Mohammad
Sohai Ali Abro ties the knot with cricketer Shehzar Mohammad
Did Kubra Khan unfollow PM Imran Khan?
Did Kubra Khan unfollow PM Imran Khan?
Rohail Hyatt is no longer producing Coke Studio
Rohail Hyatt is no longer producing Coke Studio
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.