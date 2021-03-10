Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Umar Gul, wife welcome baby girl

This is the couple's third child

Posted: Mar 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Umar Gul, wife welcome baby girl

Photo: File

Cricketer Umar Gul and wife welcomed their third child on Tuesday. 

“Allah has blessed us again with his rehmah,” said Umar. “Baby Zainab is finally home and the baby and mama are both in good health.”

Umar married a Dubai-based doctor in October, 2010. Their first daughter, Rehab Umar, was born in May, 2012. They also have a son.

Umar was appointed as Quetta Gladiators’ bowling coach for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which was postponed after seven COVID-19 cases.

Tell us what you think:

