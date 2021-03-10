Umar Gul, wife welcome baby girl

Cricketer Umar Gul and wife welcomed their third child on Tuesday.

“Allah has blessed us again with his rehmah,” said Umar. “Baby Zainab is finally home and the baby and mama are both in good health.”

Allah has blessed us again with his Rehmah! Baby Zainab is finally home and baby and Mama are both in good health. May Allah bless her with a long and healthy life, full of love n blessings. Ameen. Keep our family in ur duas #babygirl — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) March 9, 2021

Umar married a Dubai-based doctor in October, 2010. Their first daughter, Rehab Umar, was born in May, 2012. They also have a son.

Umar was appointed as Quetta Gladiators’ bowling coach for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which was postponed after seven COVID-19 cases.

