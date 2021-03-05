Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Toxic relationships meet technology in Made for Love

Show is based on novel by the same name

Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: HBO Max

A new HBO Max show called “Made for Love” has highlighted the impact of science when it comes to dealing with marriage and relationships.

Based on the novel by the same name by Alissa Nutting, the comedy tells the story a woman who successfully flees a decade-long marriage to her home in a desert.

However, her husband is not letting her go that easily as he has planted a tracking device to monitor her movements and keep her emotional data in check.

Related: David Schwimmer shares exciting Friends reunion update

The production’s central theme includes scientific evolution and toxic relationships. There have been movies which takes combines relationships with science namely TiMER, Happy Accidents and The Princess Bride and they turned out to be well received by critics.

The first season will comprise eight episodes.

Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezweni and Billy Magnussen will play the lead roles.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
HBO Max show, HBO Max, Made for Love, Made for Love season 1, HBO Max shows,
 

