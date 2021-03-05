Toxic relationships meet technology in Made for Love

A new HBO Max show called “Made for Love” has highlighted the impact of science when it comes to dealing with marriage and relationships.

Based on the novel by the same name by Alissa Nutting, the comedy tells the story a woman who successfully flees a decade-long marriage to her home in a desert.

However, her husband is not letting her go that easily as he has planted a tracking device to monitor her movements and keep her emotional data in check.

The production’s central theme includes scientific evolution and toxic relationships. There have been movies which takes combines relationships with science namely TiMER, Happy Accidents and The Princess Bride and they turned out to be well received by critics.

The first season will comprise eight episodes.

Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezweni and Billy Magnussen will play the lead roles.