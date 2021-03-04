Tommy Cash collaborates with Adidas for world’s longest shoe

The new Adidas Superstar sneakers designed in collaboration with Estonian rapper Tommy Cash are anything but shoes.

“Both the angel and the devil live in me at the same time, two opposites that are constantly fighting with each other,” said Tommy, referring to the black-and-white pair of sneakers. “So why hide one side of your personality when they can perfectly co-exist with each other?

Tommy said when he told Adidas five months ago that he wanted to make the world’s largest shoe and they were shocked. The different colours in the pair reflect Tommy’s mood, which he says changes everyday.

Photo: Intstagram/Tommy Cash

However, Adidas confirmed that the bizarre long sneakers advertised in the pictures are just for promotion, and the size available for sale will be normal.

This is Adidas’ latest collaboration with a musician for its Superstar series.

The sneakers feature hand-decorated heels and a laser-engraved autograph by the rapper. A limited number of pairs are available on the Adidas app.

