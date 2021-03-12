Teaser out for Amitabh Bachchan’s mystery-thriller Chehre

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will share the screen for the first time in Chehre.

“Are you ready to face the game?” Amitabh tweeted. “Kyunke iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai (because the game has begun in his court).”

A teaser for the film was released on Thursday.

Chehre was scheduled to be released on April 30, 2020, but was postponed by the makers. It stars Krystle D’Souza, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor, according to Bollywood Hungama. Rhea Chakraborty was part of the project but was replaced due to Sushant Singh’s suicide controversy.

Chehre has been directed by Rumy Jafry and will be released on April 9, 2021 in theatres.

