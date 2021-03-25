Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Sushant Singh’s Chhichhore wins Indian award for best film

It was his last film

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Sushant Singh’s Chhichhore wins Indian award for best film

Photo: YouTube/T-Series

Chhichhore, the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release, has won big at India’s 67th National Film Awards, Indian Express reported.

“I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput,” said producer Sajid Nadiadwala. “We can’t get over his loss ever, but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans.”

Photo: Instagram/Sajid Nadiadwala

Chhichhore was released in 2019. It tells the story of a divorced couple (Sushant and Shraddha Kapoor), who reunite with their college friends in unwanted circumstances after 20 years. They relive their lives in college hostels, canteens and on sports grounds. 

“Bhai, I know you’re watching this,” said Sushant’s sister Shweta Kirti. “I wish you were there to receive the award.”

“We miss you, Sushant,” said Shraddha.

Photo: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor

Chhichhore stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was awarded her third best actor National Award for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. She has one for Supporting Actor as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Chhichhore Sushant Singh Rajput
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Did you know Zoheb Hassan’s daughter sings too?
Did you know Zoheb Hassan’s daughter sings too?
Priyanka Chopra trolled for saying her father sang at mosque
Priyanka Chopra trolled for saying her father sang at mosque
Sohai Ali Abro ties the knot with cricketer Shehzar Mohammad
Sohai Ali Abro ties the knot with cricketer Shehzar Mohammad
Rohail Hyatt is no longer producing Coke Studio
Rohail Hyatt is no longer producing Coke Studio
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.