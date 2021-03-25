Sushant Singh’s Chhichhore wins Indian award for best film

Chhichhore, the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release, has won big at India’s 67th National Film Awards, Indian Express reported.

“I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput,” said producer Sajid Nadiadwala. “We can’t get over his loss ever, but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans.”

Chhichhore was released in 2019. It tells the story of a divorced couple (Sushant and Shraddha Kapoor), who reunite with their college friends in unwanted circumstances after 20 years. They relive their lives in college hostels, canteens and on sports grounds.

“Bhai, I know you’re watching this,” said Sushant’s sister Shweta Kirti. “I wish you were there to receive the award.”

“We miss you, Sushant,” said Shraddha.

Chhichhore stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was awarded her third best actor National Award for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. She has one for Supporting Actor as well.

