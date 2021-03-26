Strings split has left celebrities heartbroken

Pakistani band Strings left many hearts broken when they announced their split on Thursday.

“We have decided that today is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS,” the band said on Instagram.

Strings was founded by four college students, Bilal Maqsood, Faisal Kapadia, Rafiq Wazir Ali, and Kareem Bashir Bhoy, in 1988, and inspired a number of young Pakistani as well as Indian artists.

Celebrities were quick to respond to the news, with many singers sharing how the band shaped their own music.

Singer Farhan Saeed said there was nothing more difficult than to hear about the band’s split.

Gohar Rasheed remarked that “music will not be the same” after Strings parting ways.

#Strings (the band) has decided to conclude their band 💔 and the world of music will not be the same anymore 😔 what a heartbreaker #TheEnd — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) March 25, 2021

Ahmad Ali Butt called the band one of the ” biggest influences of his youth”.

Dino Ali thanked Strings for “shaping his life with music”.

Strings have ended but the countless memories will remain- thank you Bilal and Faisal bhai for shaping our lives with your music – love you guys #strings #pakistan pic.twitter.com/sZEs0QmEaZ — Dino Ali (@iDinoAli) March 25, 2021

“Thank you for giving us the best music,” said Patari, a music streaming platform.

Thank you @stringsonline (1988-2021) 💔

Goodbye to one of the the biggest bands of Pakistan. We all have wonderful memories with your songs. Thank you for giving us the best music. Listen to Strings on Patari: https://t.co/QE54l4D3M0#Strings #StringsForever #StringsBreakup — Patari (@patarimusic) March 25, 2021

Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam wished Bilal and Faisal the best.

Strings was first disbanded in 1992 but Bilal and Faisal revived it in 2000.

Some of its famous songs include Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar, Najane Kyun, Koi Aanay Wala Hai, Dhaani, and Zinda.