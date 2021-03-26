Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
Strings split has left celebrities heartbroken

Band has parted ways after 33 years

SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Strings

Pakistani band Strings left many hearts broken when they announced their split on Thursday.

“We have decided that today is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS,” the band said on Instagram.

Strings was founded by four college students, Bilal Maqsood, Faisal Kapadia, Rafiq Wazir Ali, and Kareem Bashir Bhoy, in 1988, and inspired a number of young Pakistani as well as Indian artists.

Celebrities were quick to respond to the news, with many singers sharing how the band shaped their own music.

Singer Farhan Saeed said there was nothing more difficult than to hear about the band’s split.

Photo: Instagram/Farhan Saeed

Gohar Rasheed remarked that “music will not be the same” after Strings parting ways.

Ahmad Ali Butt called the band one of the ” biggest influences of his youth”.

Photo: Instagram/Ahmad Ali Butt

Dino Ali thanked Strings for “shaping his life with music”.

“Thank you for giving us the best music,” said Patari, a music streaming platform.

Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam wished Bilal and Faisal the best.

Photo: Instagram/Strings

Strings was first disbanded in 1992 but Bilal and Faisal revived it in 2000.

Some of its famous songs include Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar, Najane Kyun, Koi Aanay Wala Hai, Dhaani, and Zinda.

