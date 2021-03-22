Sohai Ali Abro ties the knot with cricketer Shehzar Mohammad

Actor Sohai Ali Abro got married to cricketer Shehzar Shoaib on Sunday.

“Many congratulations to Sohai and Shehzar,” said Humayun Saeed. “May Allah bless you with lots of love, prosperity and a lifetime of togetherness.”

Photo: Instagram/Humayun Saeed

Shehzar is the grandson of legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad, who was considered one of the best batsmen and was honoured as the original “Little Master”. He is known for playing the longest innings in Test cricket.

A number of celebrities attended the wedding and wished newlyweds the best. Photos from the event are doing the rounds on social media.

Sohai has starred in a number of drama serials as well as films, including the 2015 hit Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

