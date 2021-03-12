Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shamoon, Abdullah’s Kids is one of Ilhan Omar’s favourite songs

US Congresswoman revealed her Muslim Vibes playlist

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Shamoon, Abdullah’s Kids is one of Ilhan Omar’s favourite songs

Photo: Instagram/Shamoon Ismail

US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar shared her Muslim Vibes Spotify playlist and it features two Pakistani artists.

“Check out my first playlist of Muslim artists,” said Ilhan. Shamoon Ismail and Abdullah Siddiqui’s Kids was included in her playlist’s update.

Photo: Instagram/Ilhan Omar

“I am jamming to the second part of my Spotify Muslim Vibes playlist as we pass final bill to send checks to people and Sensible Gun Control legislation,” she said.

Ilhan urged her followers to give Muslim artists “ a boost” as they are unknown in the US.

Abdullah is from Lahore and Shamoon from Islamabad. Some of Shamoon’s albums include Jaan De (2018), Sapne (2018), Rok Le (2020).

Ilhan is a Somali-American politician, who gained popularity for being one of the first Muslim women to be sworn in to the US Congress.

FaceBook WhatsApp
abdullah siddiqui ilhan omar kids shamoon ismail
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
shamoon ismail, abdullah siddiqui, ilhan omar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum hospitalised in Lahore
Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum hospitalised in Lahore
Will offer Aishwarya tea if we meet, says Pakistani lookalike
Will offer Aishwarya tea if we meet, says Pakistani lookalike
Aurat March asks for increased health budget, trans, disability rights
Aurat March asks for increased health budget, trans, disability rights
Afridi confirms Shaheen’s family seeks daughter’s hand in marriage
Afridi confirms Shaheen’s family seeks daughter’s hand in marriage
Fact-check: Ansar Abbasi and the Aurat March disinformation campaign
Fact-check: Ansar Abbasi and the Aurat March disinformation campaign
Javeria Saud’s Aurat Gardi endorses Mera Jism, Meri Marzi
Javeria Saud’s Aurat Gardi endorses Mera Jism, Meri Marzi
Funny Heist: banter between robber, shopkeeper in Pakistan goes viral
Funny Heist: banter between robber, shopkeeper in Pakistan goes viral
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle marries Pakistani traveller
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle marries Pakistani traveller
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.