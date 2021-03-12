Shamoon, Abdullah’s Kids is one of Ilhan Omar’s favourite songs

US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar shared her Muslim Vibes Spotify playlist and it features two Pakistani artists.

“Check out my first playlist of Muslim artists,” said Ilhan. Shamoon Ismail and Abdullah Siddiqui’s Kids was included in her playlist’s update.

Photo: Instagram/Ilhan Omar

“I am jamming to the second part of my Spotify Muslim Vibes playlist as we pass final bill to send checks to people and Sensible Gun Control legislation,” she said.

I am jamming to the 2nd part of my @Spotify Muslim Vibes playlist as we pass final bill to send checks to people and Sensible Gun Control legislation. I hope you will check out these 🔥artists, who are mostly unknown to US audiences and give them a boost.https://t.co/xMtzYGuuy1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 10, 2021

Ilhan urged her followers to give Muslim artists “ a boost” as they are unknown in the US.

Abdullah is from Lahore and Shamoon from Islamabad. Some of Shamoon’s albums include Jaan De (2018), Sapne (2018), Rok Le (2020).

Ilhan is a Somali-American politician, who gained popularity for being one of the first Muslim women to be sworn in to the US Congress.

