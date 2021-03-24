Shahid Afridi’s skincare line OohLala hits the market

Cricketer Shahid Afridi has become the latest celebrity to launch a skincare line.

“On this Pakistan Day, I am bringing OohLala,” said Afridi. “[It] offers premium quality personal care products for both men and women so they feel confident and shine like a star.”

On this Pakistan Day, I am bringing ‘Ooh Lala’ from the world of @Hopecare10. @OohLalapk offers premium quality Personal care products for both men & women so they feel confident and shine like a star !#Oohlala #ChamakDamak #HameshaChamaktayRaho #Hopecare #PakistanDay pic.twitter.com/0F7pnT2KBs — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 23, 2021

Afridi shared a promotional video featuring himself. He thanked his parents and fans, who gave him the titles “Lala” and “Boom Boom Afridi”.

“My fans bring a meaning to my life,” said Afridi. “That’s the reason whatever I do on- or off-the-field, I try to give something to my fans and countrymen.” Afridi also has a clothing line called Hope Not Out.

Photo: Instagram/Shahid Afridi

A number of celebrities in Pakistan have their own businesses. Cricketer Shoaib Malik runs a skincare line too and actor Ayesha Omar launched Ayesha.O.Beauty on International Women’s Day.

