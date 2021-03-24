Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Shahid Afridi’s skincare line OohLala hits the market

It was launched on Pakistan Day

Posted: Mar 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Shahid Afridi's skincare line OohLala hits the market

Photo: Instagram/Shahid Afridi

Cricketer Shahid Afridi has become the latest celebrity to launch a skincare line.

“On this Pakistan Day, I am bringing OohLala,” said Afridi. “[It] offers premium quality personal care products for both men and women so they feel confident and shine like a star.”

Afridi shared a promotional video featuring himself. He thanked his parents and fans, who gave him the titles “Lala” and “Boom Boom Afridi”.

“My fans bring a meaning to my life,” said Afridi. “That’s the reason whatever I do on- or off-the-field, I try to give something to my fans and countrymen.” Afridi also has a clothing line called Hope Not Out.

Photo: Instagram/Shahid Afridi

A number of celebrities in Pakistan have their own businesses. Cricketer Shoaib Malik runs a skincare line too and actor Ayesha Omar launched Ayesha.O.Beauty on International Women’s Day. 

