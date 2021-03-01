Shah Rukh Khan announces new film with Alia Bhatt

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced his new movie Darlings with Alia Bhatt.

It stars Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

The Highway actor has produced the movie, making it the first for her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. Other producers include Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verman.

The movie will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

#SRK ANNOUNCES NEW FILM… STARS ALIA BHATT, WHO ALSO TURNS PRODUCER… #AliaBhatt, #ShefaliShah, #VijayVarma and #RoshanMathew star in #Darlings… Directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen… Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma… Starts this month. pic.twitter.com/RonBvGXpq5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2021

The first look of the movie serves as a warning for people who disrespect women, adding that continuing to do so can prove to be “dangerous” for them.

The last line of the first look says “Yeh comedy thodi dark hai” possibly suggesting that the film will be a dark comedy.

Shah Rukh and Alia were last seen together in Love You Zindagi (2016).

Alia Bhatt’s production house

The 27-year-old actor had shared the logo of her production house on Instagram on Sunday. The logo shows a kitten holding a fish balloon.

“And I am so happy to announce…. PRODUCTION!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales,” she wrote in the caption.

She recently made headlines after the teaser of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Many people praised her look and acting in the movie.