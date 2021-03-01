Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan announces new film with Alia Bhatt

This is Alia's first-ever production project

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan announces new film with Alia Bhatt

A screen shot of the first look of Darlings.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced his new movie Darlings with Alia Bhatt.

It stars Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

The Highway actor has produced the movie, making it the first for her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. Other producers include Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verman.

The movie will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

The first look of the movie serves as a warning for people who disrespect women, adding that continuing to do so can prove to be “dangerous” for them.

The last line of the first look says “Yeh comedy thodi dark hai” possibly suggesting that the film will be a dark comedy.

Shah Rukh and Alia were last seen together in Love You Zindagi (2016).

Alia Bhatt’s production house

The 27-year-old actor had shared the logo of her production house on Instagram on Sunday. The logo shows a kitten holding a fish balloon.

“And I am so happy to announce…. PRODUCTION!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales,” she wrote in the caption.

She recently made headlines after the teaser of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Many people praised her look and acting in the movie.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Alia Bhatt Shah Rukh Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shah rukh khan, alia bhatt, darlings, alia bhatt's first production,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Meet the Pakistani blogger who is an Aishwarya lookalike
Meet the Pakistani blogger who is an Aishwarya lookalike
Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage
Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi
Shahroz, Sadaf say public made them think about marriage
Shahroz, Sadaf say public made them think about marriage
Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics
Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali come together for ‘Khel Khel Mein’
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali come together for ‘Khel Khel Mein’
Mukhtar Bibi shares why she attends Aurat March
Mukhtar Bibi shares why she attends Aurat March
Aurat March asks for increased health budget, trans, disability rights
Aurat March asks for increased health budget, trans, disability rights
PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers
PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers
Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer...
Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer survivor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.