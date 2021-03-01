Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shaan plays an ISI officer in upcoming film Zarrar

Zarrar releases this year

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Shaan plays an ISI officer in upcoming film Zarrar

Photo: YouTube/Zarrar

Shaan Shahid has confirmed that his new action-thriller Zarrar will be released this year.

“The biggest news for our Pakistani film industry,” said the actor, thanking the government for reopening cinemas from March 15. 

Zarrar was slated to release in 2020 but was put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The trailer for Zarrar was dropped in April last year. Shaan plays a member of the ISI’s special unit in the film, with an objective to wipe out threats to the country.

The film also stars Nadeem Baig, Kiran Malik and Nayyar Ejaz.

Zarrar has been written and directed by Shaan and shot in Pakistan, Turkey and England. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

FaceBook WhatsApp
shaan shaan shahid Zarrar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shaan shahid, isi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Meet the Pakistani blogger who is an Aishwarya lookalike
Meet the Pakistani blogger who is an Aishwarya lookalike
Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics
Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics
Shahroz, Sadaf say public made them think about marriage
Shahroz, Sadaf say public made them think about marriage
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali come together for ‘Khel Khel Mein’
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali come together for ‘Khel Khel Mein’
Mukhtar Bibi shares why she attends Aurat March
Mukhtar Bibi shares why she attends Aurat March
PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers
PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers
Aurat March asks for increased health budget, trans, disability rights
Aurat March asks for increased health budget, trans, disability rights
Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer...
Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer survivor
Watch: Ranveer Singh comes up with ‘Pawri Horahi Hai’ rendition
Watch: Ranveer Singh comes up with ‘Pawri Horahi Hai’ rendition
Atif Aslam releases new single ‘Raat’
Atif Aslam releases new single ‘Raat’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.