Entertainment

Royal family as Kabhi Khushi, Kabhie Gham characters

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/Mehdi Hasan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview, watched by over 17 million people on Sunday night, instantly turned into a source of amusement, with meme mills across social media churning out their best. 

“Just got forwarded to me,” said journalist Mehdi Hasan. “Whoever made this deserves an award.”

Here are some of the best posts showing Harry and Meghan’s plight as documented through memers’ fun-filled lenses.

Photo: Facebook

This was clearly a tough one to answer.

Photo: Photo: Facebook

Makers of The Crown now have enough content to churn out six more seasons.

Photo: Buzzfeed

Here’s what we all have to listen to in our desi households.

Meghan even “spoke her heart out” with Samina Peerzada.

Photo: Twitter

The two-hour tell-all interview instantly topped Twitter trends after Meghan accused the royals of racism and mistreating her. 

