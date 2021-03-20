Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Rohail Hyatt is no longer producing Coke Studio

He has produced seven seasons since 2008

Posted: Mar 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Rohail Hyatt is no longer producing Coke Studio

Photo: YouTube/Mittal Institute

Musician Rohail Hyatt, who launched Coke Studio in 2008, has once again announced a break from the franchise.

“I’m sure Coke Studio is being planned but not by me,” Rohail said in response to a fan anticipating the next season. 

“Social media is a great place to figure out if one is neutral or biased in any way,” Rohail continued. “I’m using it as a tool to measure my own imbalances.”

His cryptic tweet left followers wondering if he had really stepped down as producer for the franchise, which he later confirmed to The Express Tribune. After producing six seasons, Rohail had taken a break in 2013 and returned to Coke Studio for its 12th season in 2019.

Rohail is one of the founding members of former band Vital Signs, which featured the late Junaid Jamshed as lead vocalist. 

Coke Studio will be releasing Ao Ehad Karein this Pakistan Day, featuring rappers Young Stunners and at least 14 fresh voices.

