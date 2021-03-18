Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Remember Entity Paradigm’s Irtiqa? It’s now available on Spotify

Album was originally released in 2003

Posted: Mar 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Remember Entity Paradigm’s Irtiqa? It’s now available on Spotify

Photo: Vimeo/Waqt

Irtiqa, the 2003 album of former Pakistani rock band Entity Paradigm, is now available for streaming worldwide. 

“A lifetime ago, a few boys got together and made this, not knowing it will last forever,” said actor Ahmad Ali Butt, who was a vocalist and pianist for the band. 

Photo: Instagram/Ahmad Ali Butt

Irtiqa was a critical and commercial success. Some of its singles include Hamesha, Waqt and Kahan Hai Tu

Entity Paradigm featured Fawad Khan as its lead vocalist and Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi) as the lead guitarist. Other members included Waqar Ahmed Khan, Salman Albert, Sajjad Ali Khan and Hassan Khalid. 

