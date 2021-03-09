Rehmat Ajmal moved by Farheen Raza’s Bachpan rendition at wedding

Actor Rehmat Ajmal tied the knot with Tayyab Saleem in a private ceremony on Saturday.

“I have no words to express myself,” said Rehmat. “Thank you for giving me the greatest gift on the most special day of my life.”

She was referring to singer Farheen Raza Jaffry, who sang her own rendition of Bachpan by Kaavish for Rehmat.

Photo: Instagram/Rehmat Ajmal

“Your voice has the power to make one shiver,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better composition for this memory captured so beautifully.”

Rehmat opted for an off-white and gold outfit by Zara Shahjahan, who designed Bakhtawar Bhutto’s mehndi suit. She paired her jora with simple traditional jewellery.

Photo: Instagram/Rehmat Ajmal

Celebrities, including Aiman Khan and Ayesha Omar, showered their wishes on the couple as Rehmat shared photos from the wedding.

Photo: Instagram/Rehmat Ajmal

Rehmat was engaged to Saleem in October 2020. She is known for her role in drama serial Meray Pass Tum Ho as Ayeza Khan’s college friend.