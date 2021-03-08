Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
Rapper T.I. dropped from Ant-Man 3 after sexual abuse accusations

Superhero film to release in 2022

Posted: Mar 8, 2021
Rapper T.I. dropped from Ant-Man 3 after sexual abuse accusations

Actor and rapper T.I. will not appear in the upcoming Ant-Man 3 movie due to sexual abuse allegations against him.

T.I. starred in the previous two films as a supporting character named Dave, an aide of the protagonist Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

According to Hollywood Reporter, the celebrity “not a part of the cast” for the third film titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.  

The report stated that that the celebrity and his wife Tiny are said to be involved in various criminal activities which include sexual abuse, kidnapping, assault, and harassment.

The prosecution said that his clients are calling for an investigation.

The couple has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and unsubstantiated.

The film is scheduled to be released in 2022.

 
