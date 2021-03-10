Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Alia Bhatt shares a motivational message for him
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, Bollywood Hungama reported today, Wednesday.
“Ranbir is on medication and recovering well,” Neetu said. “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes.”
Neetu had also tested positive while shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Alia Bhatt, who was shooting with Ranbir for Brahmastra, will remain in quarantine as a precautionary measure despite testing negative. She also shared a motivational note for him.
Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-action film Brahmastra. It was scheduled for release on December 4, 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.