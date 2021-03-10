Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, Bollywood Hungama reported today, Wednesday.

“Ranbir is on medication and recovering well,” Neetu said. “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes.”

Photo: Instagram/Neetu Kapoor

Neetu had also tested positive while shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Alia Bhatt, who was shooting with Ranbir for Brahmastra, will remain in quarantine as a precautionary measure despite testing negative. She also shared a motivational note for him.

Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-action film Brahmastra. It was scheduled for release on December 4, 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

