Priyanka Chopra trolled for saying her father sang at mosque

Memes on Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s remarks about how she was aware of Islam while growing up have topped Twitter trends.

“I was aware of Christianity because I grew up in convent school,” Priyanka said in her upcoming interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey. “My dad used to sing in a mosque and I was aware of Islam.”

Priyanka was questioned about her spiritual foundation, which she has written about in her memoir Unfinished. The actor revealed that she had a secular upbringing as her father believed all religions are “headed in the same direction”.

Priyanka’s statement didn’t sit well with a number of people, who called her out on social media for knowing “nothing about Islam”.

Others defended the actor by saying her point on spirituality was missed and her statement was being taken out of context.

Priyanka’s Oprah interview will be out this week.

