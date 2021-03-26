Playwright Haseena Moin passes away in Karachi

Haseena Moin, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated playwrights and dramatists, has passed away in Karachi. She was 79 years old.

The news of Haseena’s death was confirmed by her family on Friday. Her funeral will take place today in Nazimabad after Asr prayers.

Haseena was known for her plays for stage, radio and television. In 1987, she was awarded the Pride of Performance prize for her remarkable services to performing arts. In 1975, her play Gurya received the best script and direction awards at the Global TV Plays Festival in Tokyo.

She wrote Pakistan’s first original script Kiran Kahani, which aired in the early-1970s on PTV. She wrote dialogues for Bollywood film Henna (1991) starring Zeba Bakhtiar and Rishi Kapoor. Haseena’s other popular dramas include Tanhaiyaan (1986) and Dhoop Kinare (1987).