Pandemic is far from over: Mehwish Hayat

Prime Minister Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi made headlines on Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“[It] proves the point that nobody is immune [to COVID-19] and that this pandemic is far from over,” said actor Mehwish Hayat. “While we pray for our prime minister, let’s remain vigilant.”

The news about Imran and his wife testing positive was confirmed by his aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan and PTI Senator Faisal Javed. He had a mild cough and fever and didn’t show any severe symptoms.

Soon after, social media streamed with wishes for Imran’s speedy recovery, including from celebrities, who requested the public to take coronavirus seriously.

Imran Khan and his wife are self-isolating at home.