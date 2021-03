Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform Urduflix has formally launched. It is available for download on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Roku TV.

‘UrduFlix’ will have original Urdu films, series, documentaries, cartoons, and Urdu-dubbed Turkish dramas. The first few shows would include the Lifafa Dayaan and Hareem Shah-starrer Raaz. ‘Dulhan Aur 1 Raat’ featuring Alizeh Shah is the first exclusively available show.



It has been launched by Emax Media.