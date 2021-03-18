Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani web series Clickbait makes it to Amazon Prime

It shows the struggles of two rival YouTubers

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistani web series Clickbait makes it to Amazon Prime

Photo: File

Pakistani web series Clickbait showing the struggles of two real-life YouTubers has been released on Amazon Prime.

“Clickbait is streaming on Prime Video now,” Imagine Nation Pictures announced this week. “Go binge watch.”

Photo: Instagram/Imagine Nation Pictures

The series stars Rida Zehra and Sami Rehman, who play Sara and Asad. Sami is associated with Bekaar Films. It was originally released on YouTube last year.

“Clickbait is Pakistan’s first web series which has been produced without the help of any sponsor,” producer Ghania Asad told SAMAA Digital

The series, shot in Pakistan and Thailand, focuses on the ups and downs of internet fame.

YouTubers Mooroo, CBA (Comics by Arsalan), Kashaan of The Idiotz, Junaid Akram and Ali Gul Pir have cameos in it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
clickbait web series YouTubers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Fact-check: Ansar Abbasi and the Aurat March disinformation campaign
Fact-check: Ansar Abbasi and the Aurat March disinformation campaign
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Jemima Khan talks about being stalked by cab driver
Jemima Khan talks about being stalked by cab driver
Mehwish Hayat is upset over live concert in Islamabad
Mehwish Hayat is upset over live concert in Islamabad
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Fawad Alam set to make acting debut with Khudkash Muhabbat
Fawad Alam set to make acting debut with Khudkash Muhabbat
Satire: Queen bemoans Meghan's 'pit siyapay' before Pakistanis
Satire: Queen bemoans Meghan’s ‘pit siyapay’ before Pakistanis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.