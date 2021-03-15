Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Omar Shahid Hamid’s new novel is about a captured spy

It will be published this year

Posted: Mar 15, 2021
Writer Omar Shahid Hamid has given readers a sneak peek into his upcoming novel Betrayal.

“A captured spy. A woman looking for redemption,” said Omar. “A national security advisor trying to hold his country together.”

Omar first announced Betrayal on February 7, 2021. It will be published by Lightstone Publishers in Pakistan.

Omar’s other works include The Prisoner (2013), The Spinner’s Tale (2015), The Party Worker (2017) and The Fix (2019).

Tell us what you think:

