Omar Shahid Hamid’s new novel is about a captured spy

Writer Omar Shahid Hamid has given readers a sneak peek into his upcoming novel Betrayal.

“A captured spy. A woman looking for redemption,” said Omar. “A national security advisor trying to hold his country together.”

A captured spy. A woman looking for redemption. A National Security Advisor trying to hold his country together. Betrayal. Coming soon. #newbook @LightstoneP — Omar Shahid Hamid (@omarshamid) March 14, 2021

Omar first announced Betrayal on February 7, 2021. It will be published by Lightstone Publishers in Pakistan.

Happy to announce my new book Betrayal, will be published in Pakistan by @LightstoneP in 2021. Watch this space for dates. Coming soon #omarshahidhamidnewnovel #Betrayal — Omar Shahid Hamid (@omarshamid) February 7, 2021

Omar’s other works include The Prisoner (2013), The Spinner’s Tale (2015), The Party Worker (2017) and The Fix (2019).

