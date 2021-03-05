New Zack Snyder’s Justice League poster released

A new poster of upcoming superhero action film Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been released.

The poster shows the six heroes Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman (Jason Mamoa) standing united.

An unprecedented cinematic event 🔥 Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres March 18 on HBO Max. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/pKxjkJgNbR — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 2, 2021

The plot is circled around the group of superheroes saving the earth from the threats of supervillains Steppenwolf and Darkseid.

Snyder surprised fans by revealing the news during an online commentary of his Superman flick Man of Steel starring Henry Cavil.

It will originally be planned to be released as a four-part miniseries. Later, it was then announced that will instead be released as a four-hour movie.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to be released worldwide on March 18, 2021.