Mumbai police halt Ek Villain Returns shoot for violating COVID-19 protocols

It stars John Abraham, Disha Patani

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheJohnAbraham

The Mumbai Police halted the filming of Ek Villain Returns over the violation of COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to a Times of India report, the film — which is a sequel to Ek Villain — was being shot in Worli village in Mumbai.

Related: Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser wows celebrities

The crew cast was not reportedly not practising social distancing.

The film stars John Abraham and Disha Patani, along with Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

It is expected to be released next year.

