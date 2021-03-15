Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat is upset over live concert in Islamabad

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, she said

Posted: Mar 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat is upset over live concert in Islamabad

Photo: Instagram/Mehwish Hayat

Actor Mehwish Hayat is not happy with people attending concerts in Islamabad amid the third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

“This is very disappointing to be having live concerts with so many people while we’re still not free of COVID-19,” Mehwish said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar announced last week that the third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan, with more than 2,000 cases reported on Saturday.

“Cases are on the rise again and we are experiencing a deadly third wave,” said Mehwish. “Let’s please act responsibly. Remember, health is wealth.”

Many people praised the Chhalawa actor for raising the point on social media and criticised the city administration for not taking action against the organisers.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Over 2,250 cases and 29 deaths have been reported as of March 14.

