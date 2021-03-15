Mehwish Hayat is upset over live concert in Islamabad

Actor Mehwish Hayat is not happy with people attending concerts in Islamabad amid the third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

“This is very disappointing to be having live concerts with so many people while we’re still not free of COVID-19,” Mehwish said.

This is very disappointing to be having live concerts with so many people while we are still not free of COVID. Cases are on the rise again and we are experiencing a deadly 3rd wave. Let’s please act responsibly.🙏 Remember.. Jaan hai to jahaan hai ! https://t.co/3OQFBaoBdt — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 14, 2021

Planning Minister Asad Umar announced last week that the third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan, with more than 2,000 cases reported on Saturday.

“Cases are on the rise again and we are experiencing a deadly third wave,” said Mehwish. “Let’s please act responsibly. Remember, health is wealth.”

Many people praised the Chhalawa actor for raising the point on social media and criticised the city administration for not taking action against the organisers.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Over 2,250 cases and 29 deaths have been reported as of March 14.