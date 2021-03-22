Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan reveals why she won’t star in Baarwan Khiladi

It’s her first production

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Mahira Khan reveals why she won’t star in Baarwan Khiladi

Photo: Instagram/Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan has revealed why she will not be seen in her cricket-related web series Baarwan Khiladi.

“Everybody I know in this industry and otherwise has asked me why I am not in it,” Mahira told journalist Maliha Rehman. “I could have played a cricketer, a boy maybe, or done a cameo, but I was not feeling well and we couldn’t do it.”

Baarwan Khiladi is Mahira Khan’s first venture into production. She describes it as a coming-of-age story about friendships, relationships, love and courage.

The series stars Sarmad Khoosat, Kinza Hashmi, Mira Sethi, Daniyal Zafar and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry. Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan and Meer Yousuf are also part of the cast. 

Baarwan Khiladi has been written by Shahid Dogar, directed by Adnan Sarwar and co-produced by Nina Kahsif.

FaceBook WhatsApp
baarwan khiladi Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mahira khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Pakistani web series Clickbait makes it to Amazon Prime
Pakistani web series Clickbait makes it to Amazon Prime
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.