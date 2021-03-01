Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs returned unharmed

Singer had offered $500,000 reward for their safe return

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs returned unharmed

Photo: Instagram/Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, which were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood, have been safely returned, Los Angeles police said on Friday.

Koji and Gustav were seized after an employee walking them was shot and wounded Wednesday night, and the attackers escaped in a vehicle.

“Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives,” Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.

A woman had found the dogs and reached out to the singer’s staff to return them.

Photo: Instagram/Lady Gaga

“The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety,” LAPD said.

The Poker Face singer had offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of the two dogs.

“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return,” she wrote on Instagram.

“If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same.” 

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot and hospitalized in the incident, which is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide division. 

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” Lady Gaga said.

Two suspects had got out of a vehicle and demanded Fischer hand over the pets at gunpoint. He was shot once in a struggle with the two men who fled with two of the dogs, police said.

A third dog, Miss Asia, ran away during the incident before returning to the wounded Fischer, and was later recovered by law enforcement at the scene.

French bulldogs are a coveted and expensive pedigree breed that can sell for thousands of dollars. 

It was not clear if Lady Gaga’s pets were deliberately targeted.

FaceBook WhatsApp
french bull dogs Hollywood lady gaga
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Meet the Pakistani blogger who is an Aishwarya lookalike
Meet the Pakistani blogger who is an Aishwarya lookalike
Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage
Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi
Shahroz, Sadaf say public made them think about marriage
Shahroz, Sadaf say public made them think about marriage
Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics
Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali come together for ‘Khel Khel Mein’
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali come together for ‘Khel Khel Mein’
Mukhtar Bibi shares why she attends Aurat March
Mukhtar Bibi shares why she attends Aurat March
Aurat March asks for increased health budget, trans, disability rights
Aurat March asks for increased health budget, trans, disability rights
PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers
PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers
Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer...
Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer survivor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.