HOME > Entertainment

Kanye West is not America’s richest black man, despite reports

Bloomberg claims the rapper’s worth $7b, Forbes $1.8b

Posted: Mar 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Kanye West is not America’s richest black man, despite reports

Photo: AFP

Multiple leading outlets reported Friday that rapper and designer Kanye West became the richest man of colour in the history of America.

“It’s not true, based on our calculations,” said Forbes. “Forbes estimates he’s worth less than a third of that, or $1.8 billion.”

On Wednesday, Bloomberg stated that Kanye’s worth crossed $6 billion, with his sneaker brands Yeezy and Yeezy Gaps being valued for as much as $4.7 billion. The publication added $1.7 billion to the rapper’s assets without giving details.

Forbes said Kanye’s $1.8 billion is a big jump from last year’s $1.3 billion, but it is nowhere close to the purported $6.6 billion. 

Business mogul Robert F Smith, worth $6 billion, remains the richest black person in America, and Aleko Dangote from Nigeria the world’s richest Black worth over $11 billion.

With 22 Grammys, Kanye (43) is one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time. 

