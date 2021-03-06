Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut in trouble after posting photo of meal

Claims she lost half a million followers on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut in trouble after posting photo of meal

Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said she lost more than 500,000 Instagram followers last week in a smear campaign.

“I can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international chef’s famous blog,” said Kangana, adding sarcastically she had no clue she was a professional photographer. 

On Thursday, Kangana posted a photo of her “self-made summer smoothie”, after which people started commenting there were similar photos already on the internet. “There are paid campaigns on Instagram as well,” Kangana said. “I know who is behind them.”

The Panga actor revealed she lost more than 500,000 followers on Instagram last week. “The man behind this particular social media smear campaign is a jilted obsessed lover I had a small fling with,” she said. “I will reveal his name with solid proof.”

Photo: Twitter/Kangana Ranaut

Although she didn’t name the person, she might have been referring to either Hrithik Roshan or Adhayan Suman, given her ugly public battles with both of them.

Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter

Kangana has launched verbal attacks against her own peers and those who don’t endorse her opinions. She has openly voiced her support for the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially Narendra Modi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
controversy HRITHIK ROSHAN Instagram Kangana Ranaut
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Meet the Pakistani blogger who is an Aishwarya lookalike
Meet the Pakistani blogger who is an Aishwarya lookalike
Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics
Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs returned unharmed
Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs returned unharmed
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir spotted at PSL match
Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir spotted at PSL match
Will offer Aishwarya tea if we meet, says Pakistani lookalike
Will offer Aishwarya tea if we meet, says Pakistani lookalike
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
Arrest warrant issued against Kangana in Javed Akhtar defamation case
Arrest warrant issued against Kangana in Javed Akhtar defamation case
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.