Kangana Ranaut in trouble after posting photo of meal

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said she lost more than 500,000 Instagram followers last week in a smear campaign.

“I can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international chef’s famous blog,” said Kangana, adding sarcastically she had no clue she was a professional photographer.

On Thursday, Kangana posted a photo of her “self-made summer smoothie”, after which people started commenting there were similar photos already on the internet. “There are paid campaigns on Instagram as well,” Kangana said. “I know who is behind them.”

The Panga actor revealed she lost more than 500,000 followers on Instagram last week. “The man behind this particular social media smear campaign is a jilted obsessed lover I had a small fling with,” she said. “I will reveal his name with solid proof.”

Although she didn’t name the person, she might have been referring to either Hrithik Roshan or Adhayan Suman, given her ugly public battles with both of them.

Kangana has launched verbal attacks against her own peers and those who don’t endorse her opinions. She has openly voiced her support for the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially Narendra Modi.

