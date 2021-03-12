Jemima Khan talks about being stalked by cab driver

Jemima Khan has revealed she was stalked and harassed by a cab driver for years.

“For those lucky enough to be able to afford an Uber or cab when too scared to walk,” said Jemima, “that’s not always safe either.”

Yes. And for those lucky enough to be able to afford an Uber or cab when too sacred to walk- that’s not always safe either- how many times have you felt scared with a male driver? I had a cab driver stalker who harassed me for two years. — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) March 11, 2021

Jemima said this in response to British author Jojo Moyes’ tweet about the fear and insecurity women have to live with all the time. “I’m not sure any man truly understands how we absorb our fear from such an early age,” remarked Jojo.

I’m not sure any man truly understands how we absorb our fear from such an early age. I carried my keys through my fingers from the age of 14. I still dress from the shoes up, mentally calculating whether I might need to run. — Jojo Moyes (@jojomoyes) March 10, 2021

“How many times have you felt scared with a male driver,” Jemima revealed. “I had a cab driver stalker who harassed me for two years.” She added that Uber should have a lady driver service.

Jemima is busy with What’s Love Got to Do with It, which is her first film as a producer. It stars Sajal Ali, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shahzad Latif and Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi.

