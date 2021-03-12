Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Jemima Khan talks about being stalked by cab driver

She opened up about women's fears

Posted: Mar 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Jemima Khan talks about being stalked by cab driver

Photo: AFP

Jemima Khan has revealed she was stalked and harassed by a cab driver for years.

“For those lucky enough to be able to afford an Uber or cab when too scared to walk,” said Jemima, “that’s not always safe either.”

Jemima said this in response to British author Jojo Moyes’ tweet about the fear and insecurity women have to live with all the time. “I’m not sure any man truly understands how we absorb our fear from such an early age,” remarked Jojo.

“How many times have you felt scared with a male driver,” Jemima revealed. “I had a cab driver stalker who harassed me for two years.” She added that Uber should have a lady driver service.

Jemima is busy with What’s Love Got to Do with It, which is her first film as a producer. It stars Sajal Ali, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shahzad Latif and Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi.

RELATED STORIES

