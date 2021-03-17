Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Jannat Mirza to make acting debut with Punjabi film

It will be directed by Syed Noor

Posted: Mar 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Jannat Mirza to make acting debut with Punjabi film

Photo: Instagram/Jannat Mirza

TikTok star Jannat Mirza is all set to make her Lollywood debut with Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

“Instead of discouraging someone, please try to appreciate one’s efforts,” said Jannat in response to the criticism she has been receiving since the announcement of her debut by DIVA Magazine.

Photo: Instagram/DIVA Magazine

Jannat shared her film’s poster in an Instagram story. Her post was met with criticism, with many people commenting that the TikTok star bagged the role due to her fan following and has “no talent”.

“We worked very hard for the movie,” she said. “Hope you all will love it.”

Photo: Instagram/DIVA Magazine

Tere Bajre Di Rakhi will be directed by Syed Noor and will star Saima, Shafqat Cheema and Saleem Albela. It is expected to release on Eid ul Fitr this year.

Jannat has a following of over 13 million on TikTok. In October last year, she became the most-followed Pakistani TikToker with over 10 million followers. Her Instagram followers have crossed two million.

Tell us what you think:

