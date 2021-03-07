Sunday, March 7, 2021  | 22 Rajab, 1442
Afridi confirms Shaheen’s family seeks daughter’s hand in marriage

'If Allah wills this match will be made too'

Afridi confirms Shaheen’s family seeks daughter’s hand in marriage

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi confirmed on Sunday that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s family has sought his daughter’s hand in marriage for their son.  “Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter,” said the former Pakistan captain in a Twitter post. “Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too.” Afridi's confirmation came hours after reports of Shaheen and his daughter’s engagement went viral on social media.  “My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” Afridi said. Minutes after Shahid Afridi confirmed the news, Shaheed Shah Afridi took to Twitter to thank him for his prayers. “Thanks Lala for your prayers,” the fast bowler said in a tweet. “May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone.”
Shaheen Shah Afridi Shahid Afridi

