Singer Aima Baig’s cryptic post has left her fans wondering if she is now engaged to Shahbaz Shigri.

On Saturday, Aima posted a photo of a diamond ring on her finger, which sparked speculations that she got engaged to Shahbaz. Although the singer didn’t confirm it, Shahbaz was tagged in her post.

Photo: Instagram/Aima Baig

Her comments section was soon filled with congratulatory messages from celebrities, including actors Maya Ali and Kubra Khan.

Aima recently celebrated her 26th birthday.