Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has been blessed with a baby girl.

” Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy,” he tweeted.



Welcome to the world baby syeda inaya imad ❤️😘 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) March 4, 2021

He got married in 2019 to Sannia Ashfaq. His nikkah ceremony was held at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. They met in London.