Here are some of the best looks from Grammy 2021

Gucci, Louis Vuitton rule the red carpet
Music’s biggest night Grammys—always the event with the boldest looks—featured a more traditional fashion parade, as many of the industry’s top names attended the socially distanced gala in Los Angeles and performed.
Here are some of the best looks from Grammy Awards 2021.
Megan Thee Stallion, who won three awards on the night including the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, slayed in a bright orange strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown with a high leg slit, a dramatic bow on the back—and tons of diamonds.
Queen Bey, who made history Sunday when her four wins helped her set a record as the female artist with the most Grammys wins at 28, sported a fierce off-the-shoulder black Schiaparelli leather mini dress with a plunging neckline.
British singer Harry Styles, who won his first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar, donned a leather jacket, matching pants and a green boa—all by Gucci—to sing the song.
Dua Lipa, who won for Best Pop Vocal Album, got the memo on the high slit—she donned a barely there gauzy spaghetti-strap Versace confection with a pastel butterfly bodice, cut-outs and a see-through skirt.
There was mask couture. Taylor Swift—a winner for Album of the Year—perhaps did it best, with flower appliques all over her face covering to match her blossoming Oscar de la Renta mini dress.
Women won all the major awards at the Grammys on Sunday night, AFP reported.