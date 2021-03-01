Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Entertainment

Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman posthumously wins Best Actor award

The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit are among big winners

Posted: Mar 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman posthumously wins Best Actor award

Photo: AFP

Late actor Chadwick Boseman has won the Best Actor award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at the 78th Golden Globes.

“He would say something beautiful [in his acceptance speech], something inspiring,” Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone said through tears as she accepted his award at a virtual ceremony. “Something that would amplify that little force inside all of us that tells you to keep going.”

Boseman died in August last year after secretly battling colon cancer for four years. He was 43 years old.

Netflix’s historical drama The Crown, which was already a favourite, won actors Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor their first Globes for portraying Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher on The Crown, also won for a best supporting actress.

The Queen’s Gambit, a Netflix chess adaptation, bagged major awards for best limited series and TV movie actress for Anya Taylor-Joy.

