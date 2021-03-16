Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
FIR against Gauahar Khan for violating COVID-19 guidelines

She went on a photoshoot

Posted: Mar 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/Gauahar Khan

An FIR has been registered against Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan for stepping out of her house despite testing positive for the coronavirus, PinkVilla reported.

“No compromise on the city’s safety,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted on Monday. “BMC has filed an FIR against Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines on testing positive.” It said the rules apply to everyone.

Gauahar reportedly left her house for a photoshoot instead of quarantining herself. The BMC learnt of her negligence after the authority visited her residence in Andheri.

Gauahar’s team, on the other hand, defended her by saying that her results came negative in multiple tests and that she is a law abiding citizen, The Indian Express reported today.

“This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end,” the team’s statement said. It requested people to respect Gauahar’s emotion as she lost her father just 10 days ago.

