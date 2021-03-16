FIR against Gauahar Khan for violating COVID-19 guidelines

An FIR has been registered against Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan for stepping out of her house despite testing positive for the coronavirus, PinkVilla reported.

“No compromise on the city’s safety,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted on Monday. “BMC has filed an FIR against Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines on testing positive.” It said the rules apply to everyone.

No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/Qp9J21OLcS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2021

Gauahar reportedly left her house for a photoshoot instead of quarantining herself. The BMC learnt of her negligence after the authority visited her residence in Andheri.

Gauahar’s team, on the other hand, defended her by saying that her results came negative in multiple tests and that she is a law abiding citizen, The Indian Express reported today.

“This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end,” the team’s statement said. It requested people to respect Gauahar’s emotion as she lost her father just 10 days ago.

