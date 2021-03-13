Saturday, March 13, 2021  | 28 Rajab, 1442
Fawad Alam set to make acting debut with Khudkash Muhabbat

It will stream on UrduFlix

Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Fawad Alam set to make acting debut with Khudkash Muhabbat

Photo: Instagram/UrduFlix

Cricketer Fawad Alam is all set to make his acting debut with an UrduFlix original Khudkash Muhabbat.

UrduFlix uploaded a poster for the series to Instagram on Friday showing Fawad with a bruised face. Details about Khudkash Muhabbat have yet to be shared by UrduFlix, but it said the series will be out soon.

Photo: Instagram/UrduFlix

In 2020, Fawad returned to cricket after 10 years. He made his debut in 2009.

UrduFlix is Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform, which was launched by Emax Media last week.  

