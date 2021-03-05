Fast and Furious 9 gets delayed again

Universal Pictures has delayed the release of Fast 9 aka Fast and Furious 9 till June this year, CNN has reported.

According to the report, the film was initially set to release on May 22 in 2020 but was then postponed to May 28 this year. It has now been pushed back to June 25.

The film stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rordriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson in leading roles.

The production company is relying on the action flick to be the summer’s first blockbuster.

However, it is expected to face tough competition by Scarlett Johansson starrer Marvel Studios Black Widow — an instalment in the Avengers franchise — which is set to be released on May 7.

The report further states that Black Widow may be further delayed for larger audiences for box office earnings.