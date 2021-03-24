Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Did Kubra Khan unfollow PM Imran Khan?

Actor responds to reports

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Did Kubra Khan unfollow PM Imran Khan?

Photo: Instagram/Kubra Khan

Actor Kubra Khan is not happy with reports claiming that she unfollowed Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media.

“I am and will always be one of the biggest supporters of Imran Khan,” said Kubra. “I don’t need to follow him on social media to show my support.”

On Monday, a local news outlet reported that Kubra unfollowed Imran and Hamza Ali Abbasi, citing statements she made on Vasay Chaudhry’s show Ghabrana Mana Hai. When asked why her following narrowed down to four from six, Kubra said: “The other two accounts had turned too political. One was our prime minister and the other a dear friend Hamza Ali Abbasi.”

Kubra’s tweet indicated, however, that her words were being taken out of context by the media.

“But thanks for adding the negative connotation,” she remarked.

Kubra is known for her roles in several popular drama serials, including Alif, and hit films such as Jawani Phir Nahin Ani.

