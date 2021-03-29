Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Desi love in the age of zaalim samaaj and face-masks

A lover's lament about masks

Posted: Mar 29, 2021
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Desi love in the age of zaalim samaaj and face-masks

Photo: File - AFP

In desiland, pieces of fabric conspire to keep lovers from their objects of desire. First it was the purdah, literal and figurative, and now masks.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, recall the raunchy Urdu poetry you might have read in school textbooks (that your teacher insisted was actually about something else). Poets imagining what their lover looks like behind that veil, having forgetten their facial features and what not.

Fast forward 2021, when the pandemic and lockdowns have robbed people of dating and intimacy, but the desi lover’s problems have not changed.

“Why have you hid your face behind the masks,” the man sings in Sindhi, going as far as to deny that the virus is a farce (it is not). Luckily, the woman is sane, and tells him to stop being a fool and maintain distance. Wash your hands, wash your face, then come near me, the woman orders.

The video is produced by Hyderabad-based Jiddah Productions. You can watch the video here.

