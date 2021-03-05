David Schwimmer shares exciting Friends reunion update

The one-off special will air on HBO Max

Actor David Schwimmer has confirmed that the long-awaited Friends reunion will soon hit the screens, People reported Wednesday.

“It’s happening,” David told Andy Cohen. “Actually, in a little over a month I’m heading out to LA.”

When asked if Ellen Degeneres would host the special reunion, David said: “I can tell you it’s not Ellen, and it’s not Billy Crystal.”

A reunion for the popular sitcom was first announced in February 2020 by HBO Max, but was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. It was scheduled to be aired in May.

“Unfortunately, it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the sitcom, told Deadline in August. “It’s not a safe time to do it.”

Friends aired from 1994 through 2004 and comprised 10 seasons. It starred David, Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Mathhew Perry.

