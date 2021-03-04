Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Charity run by UK’s Ravinder Singh nominated for Nobel Prize

Posted: Mar 4, 2021
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/Ravinder Singh

A UK-based charity Khalsa Aid has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for providing aid and food in disaster-struck areas, BBC reported.

“We never ever thought we would be nominated,” said Ravinder Singh, chief executive and founder of Khalsa Aid. He called the nomination “humbling” and “very strange”.

Khalsa Aid was founded in 1999 when the misery of refugees in Kosovo moved Ravinder. He said the charity is centreed on Sikh principle which “recognises the whole human race as one”. It was proposed for nomination by Canadian MP Tim Uppal.

“[It is] a very uplifting experience,” said Ravinder, “more so for our volunteers because I’ve always said that what we are is because of our volunteers.”

The charity has been helping refugees all over the world, including the shores of Greece and the Carribean. It has provided aid to people affected by floods, earthquakes and hurricanes in Australia and Nepal.

Khalsa Aid has also been providing free meals to hospitals in and around London during the pandemic.

